Here's big news for fans of Mouni Roy. If the rumour is to be believed, then the gorgeous beauty has found the love of her life.

According to a SpotboyE report, the lucky man is a Dubai based banker named Suraj Nambiar. In fact, the Gold actress celebrated her birthday with Nambiar in Thailand. While it is not known how they met and fell in love, the dating rumour started doing the rounds when Mouni's friend Roopali Kadyan posted a picture of the two on social media only to delete it immediately.

The picture was apparently clicked on Mouni's recent vacation with Roopali and her husband Abhimanyu Singh (founder of Contiloe Films) to Thailand. Nambiar was also among the friends who flew off to the country to celebrate the actress' birthday.

The Brahmastra actress, however, denied the dating rumour and called Nambiar a 'friend'. "Not true. We are all a bunch of friends and we went together to celebrate my birthday. I am very much single and concentrating only on my work," further adding, "I am sick of rumours and speculations," she said.

When asked why she made Roopali delete that picture, Mouni responded by saying, "What? Nothing like that happened."

Mouni was earlier in relationship with actor Mohit Raina. The duo had worked together in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev (2011-14). Although the good-looking actors had always claimed to be "just good friends", they were often spotted together at events and parties. Before Mohit, Mouni was in a serious and steady relationship with actor Gaurav Chopra.

On the professional front, television-turned-Bollywood actress Mouni is currently busy promoting her film Made In China, opposite Rajkummar Rao. Besides this, she also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast, including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa. Though the actress hasn't really opted for any television project owing to her commitments to Bollywood, fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on TV too.