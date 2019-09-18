Mouni Roy has been busy promoting her upcoming movie Made In China. The television-turned-Bollywood diva will be seen alongside talented star Rajkummar Rao in the film, which will release on October 25.

Recently, the team visited the sets of Dance India Dance that has Kareena Kapoor Khan as one of the judges. Mouni was quite elated to meet the gorgeous beauty as it was evident from her social media post. In the picture, the Brahmastra girl looked stunning in a brown lehenga choli while Kareena sported a black gown and looked gorgeous as usual. Kareena has been receiving a lot of appreciation for her stint as a judge in Dance India Dance. Besides the show, Bebo has two movies lined up - Good News with Akshay Kumar and Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan.

Talking about Mouni, she has her hands full with a couple of Bollywood projects and a web series. After Naagin 2, she made her Bollywood debut with Akshay starrer Gold and was then seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Mouni is also set to make her web series debut with Ekta Kapoor's Mehrunisa. Though the actress hasn't really opted for any television project owing to her commitments to Bollywood, fans are eagerly waiting to watch her on TV, too.

Recently, the Brahmastra actress was in news for the wrong reasons when she stepped out for the special screening of Bharat movie in unusually fuller lips. The diva faced the wrath of online users for allegedly going under the knife yet again. In the past, there have been several reports about Mouni surgically enhancing her lips but the actress had categorically denied the reports. She was also in the news for opting out of Bollywood movie Bole Chudiyan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui.