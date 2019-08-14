If you think the climate is hot today, think twice because Mouni Roy has just made a statement to prove you all wrong. The sexy lady has just slipped into a neon bikini by a swimming pool and trust us, there ain't nobody hotter than Mouni.

Sharing a picturesque image from a resort, Mouni was seen sitting by the pool flaunting her washboard abs and toned figure. She wore a denim jacket over the neon bikini and was seen striking her favourite pose wherein she runs her fingers through her hair which makes your heart skip a beat.

"It's hot outside and we were listening to a new song indoors or was it a poem , ummm I forget! Dizzy dizzy!" Mouni Roy, who never fails to awestruck her fans with her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram, captioned the image.

Mouni, who made her a beautiful transition from TV into films, will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Post Naagin 2, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was recently seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham.

She had impressed everyone with a special dance number Gali Gali Mein for KGF Chapter 1 and took everyone's breath away with her sensuous moves in the song which also featured Kannada actor Yash who played the role of protagonist in the film.