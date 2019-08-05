Trust Mouni Roy to make your heart skip a beat and she will do it every single time with her ravishing looks. She never fails to awestruck her fans with her hot and sexy pictures on Instagram. And yet again, the sexy lady shared yet another sensuous picture on Instagram which will surely take away your Monday blues.

Wearing a baby pink coloured nightgown and minimal make-up, Mouni can be seen running her fingers through her shiny long locks while looking straight into the camera lens.

"I love it when you call me señorita," Mouni Roy put out the steamy lyrics of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' song Senorita. She revealed in her Instagram post that she has been listening to this song on loop and it seems like the lyrics of this sensual song are driving her crazy.

Let us tell you that the song is about ambiguous relationship between two people who are desperately wanting to be with each other. Their imagination is running wild thinking about the time when they will finally come face-to-face with each other and feel the warmth between them. But they are just not able to be together.

We wonder whom Mouni is currently thinking about. And we would just like to leave it here for you to keep thinking about her as well. Take a look.

Post-Naagin 2, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold and was recently seen in RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter alongside John Abraham. She also has a big-ticket Brahmastra produced by Dharma Production that has an ensemble cast including Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Despite having bagged good roles in movies, the gorgeous actress, who made her debut with television show Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2006, had earlier revealed that she would happily take up TV projects if she finds a project exciting enough.