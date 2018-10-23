The video of Shades Of Saaho chapter 1, which is getting rave reviews from everyone, shows the Prabhas starrer is made on par with international standards and it will be a kick-ass action thriller.

Saaho is one of the most-awaited Indian movies and Prabhas' fans were eagerly waiting to see its promos. The makers of the film announced that they are releasing a unique series of videos titled Shades of Saaho that unveil fascinating titbits of this stellar project. Chapter 1 would be released as a birthday gift to the actor. As promised, they unleashed on YouTube at 11.00 am today.

After the massive success of Baahubali 2, Prabhas announced that he was teaming up Sujeeth for his next movie titled Saaho, which is produced with a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore by UV Creations. Many were wondering whether the one-film-old director will be able to handle such a huge budget action film and impress the actor's fans across the globe. But this making video offers a glimpse at his vision.

Shades Of Saaho chapter 1 shows the making of an action scene that has been shot in Abu Dhabi. As per this 1.22-minute-long video, a lot of money, labour and VFX has gone into the production of this scene. The last shot of the video, which features Prabhas' stylish entry, will make all his fans go into a frenzy and the photos of his swag have now gone viral.

Kenny Bates is the action director and a crew of 400+ people are working on the film. The visuals featured in this making video are sure to impress fans. The visuals are on par with top Hollywood movies like Mission Impossible and Fast and Furious. SS Thaman's background score is another highlight of this video and it is also up to Hollywood standards.

