The makers of Saaho have finally made an official announcement that they are planning to release a special making video titled Shades of Saaho as a birthday gift to Baahubali actor Prabhas.

It was rumoured last week that the film unit of Saaho decided to treat Prabhas' fans with a making video on his birthday. The footage will showcase the making of chase scenes, which were canned in Dubai. Now, the producers have made an official announcement about this special treat that will hit the screens at 11 am on October 23, which happens to be the 38th birthday of the actor.

V Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Vikram Reddy have bankrolled Saaho under their banner UV Creations. They tweeted on Monday, "Announcing #ShadesOfSaaho, a unique series unveiling fascinating titbits of this stellar project. Out tomorrow at 11AM. Stay Tuned ! #Sahoo #Prabhas @ShraddhaKapoor @sujeethsign @SaahoOfficial @UV_Creations @TSeries (sic)."

Saaho is an action-adventurous thriller movie that is written and directed by Sujeeth. It is a multilingual film, which is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and also dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and other languages. The makers have roped in artistes from various film industries to give it pan India appeal.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are playing the lead roles in Saaho. Popular actors like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Evelyn Sharma, Natassia Malthe, Lal, Arun Vijay, Srabanti Chatterjee, Jackie Shroff, Vennela Kishore, Mahesh Manjrekar, Chunky Pandey, Sasha Chettri and Tinnu Anand will be seen in the supporting cast.

Saaho happens to be the next release of Prabhas after Baahubali. The huge success of the latter has already ensured a lot of hype and expectations about this upcoming movie. The Darling star's fans across the globe are eagerly waiting for its release. The makers' latest announcement went viral on social media, minutes after it hit the internet and the hashtag #ShadesOfSaaho started trending on top on Twitter in India.