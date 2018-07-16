While France was busy defeating Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 final, Beyoncé was busy getting the French groove to her music at her concert in Paris. The concert, which took place on July 15 at the Stade de France, witnessed a star-studded attendance which included the Jonas Brothers and Michelle Obama.

The former First Lady was joined by her younger daughter Sasha Obama and was thoroughly enjoying herself at the concert. A video has made its way to the internet showing Michelle grooving to the tunes of Jay-Z while hanging out with Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles.

In the video, Jay-Z is seen setting the mood with "On To The Next One," while Michelle and Tina are dancing to the tune next to the stage. Michelle was seen wearing a white pair of shorts and a matching white tank top. She donned a white shirt-like overcoat to complete her concert look. Keeping the casual look, Michelle chose to let her hair falling off her shoulders.

Giving her company, Tina wore a pair of red hot pants a white shirt. Sasha was nowhere to be seen in the shot but Michelle evidently was having a fun time. There came a point where Tina took to the bench because she looked tired but Michelle kept going while Jay-Z jammed on stage.

In other pictures from the concert, Sasha was seen accompanying her mother inside the concert stadium. The mother-daughter duo was seen sans Barack Obama and Malia Obama at the event. Malia was last spotted in New York, hanging out with a couple of her friends. She recently celebrated her 20.

TMZ reports the Obamas share a close bond with the Carters. In 2014, Michelle took Sasha and Malia to attend a Beyonce and Jay-Z concert in Chicago.

Check out Michelle Obama's dancing videos here:

