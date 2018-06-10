Last summer, Malia Obama gave everyone office fashion style goals with some brilliant outfits when she was interning at Harvey Weinstein's production studio. However, this year, Malia has undergone a complete makeover this summer and she is giving us some major summer fashion goals.

The oldest daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama is currently a student at Harvard University. She has completed her first year at the university and it appears that she's spending her summer break in the Big Apple.

She recently stepped out on the streets of New York City and turned heads with her makeover. The 19-year-old was photographed sporting shoulder-length box braids. She carries the half-up-half-down style effortlessly, inspiring several others to follow her footsteps.

Keeping a casual day out, Malia was seen rocking a black crop top, leggings, and a denim jacket. She held a water bottle in her hand so one can assume she was making her way out of the gym.

Malia could be inspired her mother, Michelle, who recently shared an adorable throwback from her days in Princeton. The former FLOTUS shared a picture of herself on Instagram wherein she sported similar braids.

The former first daughter was spotted sans her handsome boyfriend Roy Farquharson. Malia was first spotted with the sophomore law student back in 2017, soon after she began college. The two were photographed kissing after a Harvard football game. They were later spotted on a date in NYC.

A post shared by HONEY GERMAN (@honeygerman) on Jun 8, 2018 at 6:20pm PDT

A post shared by ? Jayne ? (@angels_in_velvet) on Jun 8, 2018 at 8:16pm PDT

A post shared by Simara Singleton (@smart_is_pretty_) on Jun 7, 2018 at 4:54am PDT

Daily Mail reported that the Obamas sent a note to the 20-year-old boy apologising for being so famous and expressing their concern over the attention that their daughter's famous name could bring upon Rory.

But it looks like he and his family are not minding the attention. The publication revealed that Rory's parents, Charles and Catherine – who live in a £1.6 million house in Suffolk – are informing anyone listening about their son's exciting mail from the former US President.