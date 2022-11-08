Hollywood star Chris Evans is best known for playing the role of Captain America in the Marvel movies. The actor never fails to entertain his fans with his stellar performance on-screen and with some of the best candid clicks on his social media account. The actor has added one more feather to the cap, as he is now named 2022's Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Fans and Chris's family members are over the moon upon hearing this news.

Chris says his mom will be happy on knowing that he has been named as 2022's Sexiest Man Alive

Speaking to the magazine in detail Chris said that his mom would be happy to know about his achievements. He also shared how his friends will now bully him.

Revealing how his mother would react to his title, Chris Evans People's magazine, "My mom will be so happy. She's proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about." He further mentioned his friends might make fun of him over the title. "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It's ripe for harassment."

Chris on work-life balance

In his 40s, Evans is trying to prioritize a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston.

Speaking to the magazine, he said, "When it comes to seeking out the people I play it's more of an issue of where the movie shoots. I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home."

Chris plans to now settle down personally

Adding further, Chris said he now wants time off from acting and start his family life.

He said, "That's absolutely something I want. Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends. The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas. I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return."

CHRIS EVANS ARE YOU KIDDING ME WHAT IS THAT BICEP CHRIS pic.twitter.com/uB0cB0BAhB — ??rystal? (@EnRose_11) November 8, 2022

Fans are going gaga over the news of Chris being crowned as the sexiest man alive

Moments after it was announced that Chris is the sexiest man alive. Chris's ardent fans took to social media and started sharing unseen pictures of the actor. Some of them even lauded the actor's charisma and persona.

Chris is a dog parent

Chris is currently a dog parent to Dodger, which he adopted from a local shelter.

Professional front

On the work front, Chris Evans was last seen in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man. He was pitted against Ryan Gosling in the film, which premiered on Netflix.