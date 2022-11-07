Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, there have been radical changes in the organizational structure of how the micro-blogging site will function. Twitter users globally have to now pay for their blue tick and it will cost a whopping $8 per month. Not just that he also fired roughly 50 per cent of the 7,500 Twitter Firings appearing globally, and some members of the India office have lost their jobs. Moreover, top executives, including Parag Agrawal (CEO), Ned Segal (CFO), and Vijaya Gadde (legal chief), were also sacked on day 1 of the Twitter takeover by Musk.

Among the new developments, well-known celebrities are voluntarily deactivating their account.

Supermodel Gigi deactivates her Twitter account

Gigi Hadid is amongst many celebrities who aren't happy with Elon Musk taking over Twitter. The supermodel has now quit the micro-blogging platform and apologized to her fans.

Gigi Hadid took to her Instagram story and wrote that she is deactivating her Twitter profile, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of." She further added, "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm."

Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Amber Head quits Twitter

There were rumours that Amber Heard had also quit the platform because of her ex-boyfriend Musk.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Gigi Hadid is rumoured to be dating Leonardo DiCaprio after her split with Zayn Malik.