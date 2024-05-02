The political slugfest continued on Thursday in Karnataka over the obscene video scandal involving former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson and suspended JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna.

Prajwal Revanna's obscene video showing sexual harassment and abuse of women has taken the political circles in Karnataka by storm ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, sources stated that the sitting MP and NDA candidate from Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, Prajwal Revanna, who had sought time to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is expected to arrive in Bengaluru on May 15 midnight.

The SIT has not responded to his request yet and Prajwal Revanna was expected to land in Bengaluru from Frankfurt on Friday.

In another development, the former driver of accused Prajwal Revanna, who had confessed that he had given the pen drive with the videos of the JD(S) leader sexually abusing women, to BJP leader Devaraje Gowda, has disappeared following a SIT notice.

The driver Karthik had worked with Prajwal Revanna for 13 years and had fallen out with him a year ago over an alleged land deal.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is alleging that some influential leaders are behind the driver's disappearance thereby alluding to Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar and questioned who sent Karthik to Malaysia.

Talking to the media, Dy CM Shivakumar asked, "Is brother saying so? That means he knows everything. Let him get the information from the central government. I am not crazy to send him (Karthik) abroad. I am a street fighter. There is no necessity for me to carry out politics by hiding people. They (Deve Gowda family) need it.

"That boy (Karthik) had claimed that he had given the pen drive containing obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna to BJP leaders. Let the discussion on release of the pen drive take place later. Let's not divert from the real issue."

Responding to Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka's demand for the government to vacate the seat of power if it is incapable of arresting Prajwal Revanna, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, "Ashoka is in a constitutional position. He was raising his voice in other issues and regarding this case he is not opening his mouth. He should take state BJP President, BY Vijayendra and others and meet the victims of the video scandal."

"They should assure them of justice and give courage to them. Former PM Deve Gowda and former CM Kumaraswamy, who claim to have respect for women, should meet the victims by going to their homes. Why are they not doing so?" Dy CM Shivakumar questioned.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to cancel the diplomatic passport of Prajwal Revanna. On Tuesday morning, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna after the Congress government in Karnataka formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

Prajwal Revanna on Wednesday commented for the first time on the issue saying, "Truth will prevail soon. I am not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry. I have communicated to CID, Bengaluru through my advocate."

In a social media post, Prajwal Revanna sought seven days to appear before the SIT.

