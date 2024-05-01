Amid the political slugfest in Karnataka over the alleged sex video scandal involving JD-S leader Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has issued a notice to the accused, asking him to appear before it for investigation within 24 hours, sources said on Tuesday.

A notice has also been issued to JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna, the father of Prajwal Revanna who is the second accused in the case.

On Tuesday morning, the JD-S suspended Prajwal Revanna, the sitting party MP and Lok Sabha candidate from Hassan, after the Congress government in Karnataka formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him.

The notice has directed both Prajwal Revanna and his father H.D. Revanna to be present before SP Seema Latkar within the stipulated period.

The National Commission for Women (NCW), which took cognisance of the case on Tuesday, sought a report within three days from the Karnataka Police.

In a letter, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma urged Karnataka DGP Alok Mohan to take prompt and decisive action and swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country.

However, the family of Prajwal Revanna maintains that he will appear before the investigating officer whenever he is summoned.

(With inputs from IANS)