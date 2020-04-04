Rishi Kapoor is known for giving away his views and opinions, be it something of national concern or any celebrity from the industry for that matter. Akshaye Khanna was the receiving end when Rishi addressed Akshaye of having a serious attitude problem.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal on her chat show, when Akshaye was asked to comment on Rishi Kapoor comment on Akshaye, Rishi Kapoor had said, "Akshaye Khanna is a talented actor but he has a serious attitude problem"

Akshaye Khanna with the calm demeanour that he carries had a spontaneous reply to Rishi Kapoor mocking at him, Akshaye replied, "So does he" and there was sudden laughter in the room.

Akshaye was last seen in Article 375. He has had a successful film career with movies like Taal, Humraaz, Border, Race and the list goes on. He has always maintained a low profile and therefore has never been a part of any award shows or Bollywood parties.

Rishi Kapoor did not spare Salman Khan

At Sonam Kapoor's wedding, Rishi Kapoor had a furious argument with Salman Khan's sister-in-law, Seema Khan. The senior actor was angry that he has not been "greeted properly" or "acknowledged" by Salman ever.

An angry Rishi went on a rant and eventually found his way out of the wedding. Meanwhile, Salman went on to dance his heart out and enjoy the wedding.

Akshaye Khanna could have married Karisma Kapoor

Akshaye Khanna son of later actor Vinod Khanna still remains unmarried. Well, Akshaye could have tied the knot to Randhir Kapoor and Babita's elder daughter Karisma Kapoor. According to reports, Karisma's father Randhir Kapoor had sent the marriage proposal to Akshaye. But Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor interfered because at that time Karisma's career was at the peak and Babita didn't want Karisma to get married at that stage of her career. Today, Akshaye and Karisma would have been man and wife had Babita not interfered.