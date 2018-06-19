Following the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari and other civilians in Kashmir, senior leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) called for a shutdown in Kashmir.

Senior separatist leaders Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have expressed serious concern over the murder of Bukhari, and demanded an international probe into the incident. Four suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

The veteran journalist, who served as the editor of the Srinagar-based newspaper Rising Kashmir, was shot dead by three motorcycle-borne youth outside his office on June 14.

The JRL first announced that the shutdown will be observed on Wednesday but later deferred it to Thursday because of a Hindu festival at Mata Kheer Bhawani shrine in Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

[With inputs from IANS]