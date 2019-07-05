Indian stock market opened with massive positive trading with Sensex recovering to its 40,000 level almost after a month. Nifty rose above 11,970, showing a positive approach towards the expectations on Nirmala Sitharaman's maiden Union Budget 2019 speech.

The BSE Sensex is seeing a trading rise of 119 points while Nifty50 has gained about 31 points since the morning.

The gain in the Sensex and the Nifty is because of the expectations of the public and the investors from the Union Budget to bring in policies that can revive the country from its economic slowdown.