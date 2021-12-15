The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell in early trade on Wednesday. This is the fourth consecutive session decline in benchmark indices.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,857 points, down 0.4 per cent. It opened at 58,122 points from the previous close of 58,117 points. Till now it touched a low of 57,872 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,323 points after closing at 17324 on Tuesday. It traded at 17,262 points, down 0.4 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Berger Paints, Asian Paints, Muthoot Finance, Sun Pharmaceutical, Nestle India were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

Notably, Indian equities have been witnessing a continued sell-off lately. Both Sensex and Nifty opened this week higher during the early trade on Monday but settled in negative zone down 0.86 per cent, and 0.82 per cent from the previous close on Friday, respectively.

On Tuesday, the equity indices extended their losses from the previous session and settled lower primarily led by auto, financial services, realty stocks, among others. The Sensex and Nifty settled at 58,117 points and 17,324 points, down 0.29 per cent, and 0.25 per cent from their previous close on Monday.

Following the steep fallin November, Indian equities have witnessed a continued sell-off by overseas investors this month too.

On Nov 26, Sensex closed at 57,107 points, down by 1,687 points, while the broader 50-scrip Nifty closed the day at 17,026 points, down by 509 points, triggering a negative sentiment.