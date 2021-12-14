The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell in early trade on Tuesday. At 10.30 a.m. The S&P Sensex was down 382.96 points or 0.66% at 57,900.46, and the Nifty was down 109.60 points or 0.63% at 17,258.70.

Sensex opened at 58,059 points from the previous close of 58,283 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,283 points after closing at 17,368 on Monday. It traded at 17,320 points, down 0.3 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Hindustan Zinc, NMDC, Piramal Enterprise, Tata Motors, SBI cards were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, Anand Rathi Wealth made a good beginning after it was listed with a 9.46 percent premium. The stock opened at Rs 602.05 against an issue price of Rs 550 per share on the BSE, while the opening price on the NSE was Rs 600.