The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell during early trade on Friday. At 11 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,595 points, down 0.36 per cent.

It opened at 58,696 points from the previous close of 58,807 points. Till now it touched a low of 58,495 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,524 points after closing at 17,516 on Thursday.

It traded at 17,462 points, down 0.31 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Titan, SBI Cards, Divi Labs, L&T Infotech, and Tech Mahon were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data revealed.

Meanwhile, Shriram Properties IPO has been oversubscribed at 1.9 times as today is the final day.

(With inputs from IANS)