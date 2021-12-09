Marketing lessons from netizens: Cricket ads superimposed on pitch irritate potential buyers, not drive sales up Close
Marketing lessons from netizens: Cricket ads superimposed on pitch irritate potential buyers, not drive sales up

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell marginally in early trade on Thursday due to profit booking after Wednesday's sharp jump.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,581 points, down 0.13 per cent. It opened at 58.831 points from the previous close of 58,649 points. Till now it touched a low of 58,498 points.

Trading on stocks impacted
Trading on stocks impactedPixabay

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,524 points after closing at 17,469 on Wednesday. It traded at 17,443 points, down 0.15 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

sensex

SBI Card, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Biocon were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the flip side, Godrej Consumers, BPCL, P&G, RIL and UPL were some of the top gainers.

Also Read