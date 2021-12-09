The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) fell marginally in early trade on Thursday due to profit booking after Wednesday's sharp jump.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 58,581 points, down 0.13 per cent. It opened at 58.831 points from the previous close of 58,649 points. Till now it touched a low of 58,498 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,524 points after closing at 17,469 on Wednesday. It traded at 17,443 points, down 0.15 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

SBI Card, JSW Steel, HDFC Bank, Biocon were some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

On the flip side, Godrej Consumers, BPCL, P&G, RIL and UPL were some of the top gainers.