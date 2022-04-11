Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty opened marginally lower on Monday, continuing the negative sentiments which affected the investors writ large across the markets.

At 9.46 a.m., Sensex was 0.8 per cent 449 points down at 58,998 points, whereas Nifty 0.6 per cent or 112 points down at 17,672 points.

After one hour at 10:46 a.m., the Sensex was hovering around 59,010.20 or 436.98 points down (0.74%). Even Nifty was in negative zone at 17,683.25 or 101.10 points down (0.57%).

For fresh cues, investors would eye inflation data and Q4 earnings of India Inc to be released soon.

"Q4 results, particularly of leading financials, and guidance from IT majors will influence the market in the coming days," said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.