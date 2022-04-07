The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) on Thursday opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade.

The Sensex of the BSE opened at 59,402.61 which was also the high point.

The Sensex touched a low of 59,255.87 points.

On Wednesday, the Sensex closed at 59,610.41 points.

At 10.35 am, the Sensex is trading at 59,146.63 down by 463.78 points or 0.78 per cent.

The broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) also opened on a lower note at 17,683.25 points down by 124.40 or 0.70 percent at 10.35 am today.

(With inputs from IANS)