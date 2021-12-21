Sensex, the 30-scrip Sensitive Index rose rebounded in the opening hour trade on Tuesday, thereby recovering reasonably from its sharp decline caused by heavy selloffs on Monday by investors.

In the past few sessions, equity markets saw a continued decline due to profit-booking and fresh health threats emanating from the Omicron Covid-19 variant which likely kept investors at bay.

At 9.30 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,302 points, up 0.9 per cent. It opened at 56,320 points from the previous close of 55,822 points. In one hour after opening, it reached 56,624 point by 10:30 a.m.,, 804 points above the last session's closing period. Till now it touched a low of 56,197 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,773 points from the previous close of 16,614 points. It traded at 16,752 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session. As of a0:30 a.m., Nifty reached 16,859 points, with 243 points above from Monday's closure.

Havells India, Godrej Consumers, Indus Towers, HCL Technologies, Titan, among others, were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.