The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) declined marginally in the early trading session on Monday. At 9.45 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,044 points, down 0.13 per cent.

The Sensex opened at 57,028 points from the previous close of 57,107 points on Friday and has touched an intra-day low of 56,382 points so far.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,338 points after closing at 17,026 on Friday. It traded at 16,985 points, down 0.21 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Adani Green, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports, Bandhan Bank and General Insurance were some of the top losers. On the contrary, Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank and Dr. Reddy's Labs were the top gainers in early trade.

Covid Variant Omicron

Meanwhile, the markets are viewing the news about the new Covid variant Omicron with caution as India has already put in measures to ban travel from the worst-hit countries including South Africa.

On Sunday, the Health Ministry, in a statement, said: "The existing guidelines have been revised in view of reporting of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 (B.1.1.529; named Omicron) which has been now classified as VOC by the WHO."

The government said that international arrivals will now have to upload their 14-day travel history and valid negative RT-PCR test reports on Air Suvidha portal before embarking on their journey to India.