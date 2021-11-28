In view of Covid-19 cluster cases being reported in Dharwad, Mysuru and Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has asked educational institutes to postpone all social, cultural and academic events for two months. The move comes after the state government decided to increase daily Covid testing from 60,000 to 80,000.

The government of Karnataka issued a circular in this regard, wherein it has ordered educational institutes to screen all medical, paramedical and other students every day for COVID-19 symptoms. The order further states that all conferences, seminars and other events can be conducted in hybrid mode, with minimal physical attendance and more persons attending such events virtually.

The government has stressed on the importance of getting all eligible students aged above 18 years vaccinated as soon as possible.

K'taka takes strict precautions against COVID

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said stringent precautions have been undertaken in the border districts of the state as part of the plans to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19.

An increase in the number of cases has been noticed among the paramedical staff and students who arrived from Kerala. Following this, stricter precautions are being followed in Dakshina Kannada, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts bordering Kerala.

Those arriving from Kerala would be allowed only with RT-PCR negative report. It is also mandatory for them to have double dose of vaccination before entering Karnataka, Bommai told the media persons.

Referring to the scare created by Omicron, the new variant of Covid, Bommai said: "The new variant has been reported in South Africa, Hong Kong and Botswana. The World Health Organization has also issued an alert about the new strain of the virus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too has issued guidelines to prevent and control the new variant. However, no cases of the new strain has been reported in Karnataka."

Those arriving from the countries which have reported the new strain are being compulsorily tested at the airports and they would be allowed into the cities only if they are found negative.

Meanwhile, the government has asked to conduct fortnightly random testing of students, teachers in colleges and High Schools, staff of hotels and restaurants, shopkeepers of Malls, shopkeepers in markets, catering staff, delivery personnel, factory personnel, office goers, service staff in pubs and bars, attendants in cinema halls and multiplexes and others who are in crowds by vocation.

Further, as per the revised target, a daily increase of 5,000 tests in the BBMP area of Bengaluru and 15,000 in the remaining districts is mandated.