The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose in early trade on Wednesday, thereby extending its gains from the previous session's close.

At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,747 points, up 0.8 per cent. By 1:20 pm, it remained stable at 56,686.63 points, 367.62 points higher compared to Tuesday's closure.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,773 points from the previous close of 16,770 points and remained in the same range at 16,897 or 126 points above Tuesday's closure.

It traded higher at 16,902 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Interglobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, UPL, and Eicher Motors were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

(With inputs from IANS)