The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) declined sharply during early trade on Monday and one of the top losers was Adani Transmission.

It is important to note here that Indian equity indices declined six out of past seven sessions due to heavy sell-offs amid volatility in the markets. Also, risks emanating from the new Omicron Covid-19 variant likely kept investors at bay.

At 9.25 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 56,015 points, down 1.7 per cent. It opened at 56,517 points from the previous close of 57,011 points. Till now it touched a low of 55,940 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,824 points from the previous close of 16,985 points. It traded at 16,697 points, down 1.7 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Besides, Adani Transmission, Adani Green, Tata Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Bandhan Bank, were also some of the top losers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

(With inputs from IANS)