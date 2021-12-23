The 30-scrip Sensex rose in early trade on Thursday, thereby extending its gains from the previous two consecutive sessions. At 10.00 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 57,380 points, up 0.8 per cent.

As of 12:30 p.m., the Sensex was relatively stable at 57290.69, and the Nifty was up 109.70 points or 0.65% at 17065.20. About 2,104 shares have been in green while 890 shares declined, and 99 shares remained unchanged.

The Sensex opened at 56,599 points from the previous close of 56,930 points and reached an intra-day low of 57,168 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 16,865 points from the previous close of 16,955 points. It traded at 17,085 points, up 0.8 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

DLF, Bajaj Finance, Interglobe Aviation, Adani Ports were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.