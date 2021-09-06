The Indian stock market traded in the green on Monday morning with the BSE Sensex touching a new record high.

Sensex has touched a fresh high of 58,515.85 points and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange 17,429.55 points.

Around 10.15 a.m., Sensex was trading at 58,421.04, higher by 291.09 points or 0.50 per cent from its previous close of 58,129.95 points.

It opened at 58,411.62 points and has touched an intraday low of 58,334.28 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,392.50, higher by 68.90 points or 0.4 per cent from its previous close.

Surge in the shares of index-heavyweight Reliance Industries lifted the Indian indices. Its shares on the BSE were trading at Rs 2,461.45, higher by Rs 73.20 or 3.07 per cent from its previous close.