The BSE Sensex crossed the 58,000 mark for the first time in its history on Friday. It has hit a record high of 58,115.69 points, attributed to rise in the global markets and healthy buying witnessed in auto stocks.

The year 2021 saw Sensex crossing the 50,000 mark for th first time in January soon after the swearing-in of US President Joe Biden and riding high on positive sentiments with the decline of covid cases across the country. Going by the trend, the Sensex is likely to cross the 60,000 mark any time now.

Around 10.10 a.m. Friday, Sensex was trading at 58,050.25, higher by 197.71 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close of 57,852.54. It opened at 57,983.45 and has touched an intra-day low of 57,937.95 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 17,292.75, higher by 58.60 points or 0.34 per cent from its previous close. The top gainers on the Sensex were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki India and Titan Company, while the major losers were Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies and UltraTech Cement.

On August 31, healthy sales numbers for August accelerated the rise of key domestic indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- to new landmark levels of 57,000 points and 17,000-mark, respectively. The journey to the new high was achieved in record time.

Nifty50 crosses 17K mark

While the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange hit the 17,000-level for the first time in its history, it was the fastest 1,000-point gain for Nifty50. The indices made the journey from 16,000 to 17,000 in just 28 days.

Within a week, BSE Sensex reached another landmark of 58,000 on Friday, Septemebr 3, 2021, hinting at a robust share market hike ahead owing to positive signs domestically and globally, despite the drawdown brought over by Covid in the last two years.