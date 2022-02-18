India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- declined marginally in early trade on Friday.

At 09.54 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,709 points, down 0.3 per cent or 183 points, whereas Nifty traded 17,259 points, down 0.3 per cent or 46 points.

Among the stocks, Cipla, ONGC, Divi's Labs, Infosys, and Wipro were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, declining 1.8 per cent, 1.2 per cent, 1.2 per cent, 1.2 per cent, and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Coal India, SBI Life, L&T, Tata Steel, and UPL, on the other hand, were the top gainers in the morning session.

Thursday's closure

Consistent foreign fund outflows, along with flare-up in geo-political tensions between Russia and Ukraine dragged India's key equity indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- into the red on Thursday.

The FIIs were net sellers on BSE, NSE & MSEI in the capital market segment. They net sold Rs 1,242.10 crore worth of equities.

Globally, markets remained on edge on reports of skirmishes between Russia and Ukraine. On the positive side, the US Fed minutes indicated that while the central bank intends to shortly begin raising interest rates, its decisions would be data-dependent.

On the domestic front, volumes on the NSE in the cash market were dismal and were lowest for the calendar year 2022.

Amongst sectoral indices, banking and healthcare fell the most, whereas Oil & Gas and FMCG gained the most.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 57,892.01 points, down 0.18 per cent or 104.67 points, whereas NSE Nifty50 closed at 17,304.60 points, down 0.10 per cent or 17.60 points.

"Nifty ran into selling pressure at higher levels on a day when most other Asian indices were trading in the green," said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head - Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

(With inputs from IANS)