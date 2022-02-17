India's key indices -- S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 -- extended their losses from the previous session and declined marginally in early trade on Thursday.

At 10.27 a.m., Sensex traded at 57,782 points, down 0.4 per cent or 214 points, whereas Nifty traded 17,279 points, down 0.3 per cent or 43 points.

However, by 11:10 a.m., there was a positive trend with Sensex recovering to 58,077 or 80 points up and Nifty reaching 17363 points or 43 points up.

Among the stocks, Axis Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Ultratech Cement, and Bajaj Finance were the top five losers among the Nifty 50 companies, declining 1.7 per cent, 1.5 per cent, 1.3 per cent, 1.0 per cent, and 0.9 per cent, respectively.

Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motocorp, ONGC, and Tata Consumers, on the other hand, were the top gainers in the morning session.