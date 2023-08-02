Amid widespread speculations regarding the possible existence of aliens and UFOs on Earth, a self-proclaimed time traveler has claimed that aliens are coming to destroy the blue planet this year.

The comments from this alleged time traveler come at a time when the US government and the Pentagon have come under the scanner of the general public after a whistleblower claimed that authorities have possession of alien crafts.

The TikTok user who goes by the name darknesstimetravel outlandishly claimed that a hostile alien species is on its course to the earth now, and they will reach the planet in October 2023.

Bizarre claims of time traveler go viral

"In less than 3 months, on October 3, an alien will come to Earth, known as "The Vanguard" The Vanguard is currently being chased by a group of hostile alien species known as The Distants. The Distants destroyed The Vanguard's home, 20 light years away, and he is the only one still alive. They are coming to Earth next, to destroy it, as we have gotten too advanced for their liking," said the time traveler, Daily Star reports.

He added: "The Vanguard will reach Earth first, to warn us, and bring 12,000 people to another habitable planet, called 'Kepler-186f'. The Distants owned Earth, placing the Pyramids here as a mark of ownership, they do it to every planet with life. The Vanguard does not want what happened to him, to happen to anyone else, where an entire species is destroyed. The Vanguard is coming, you need to be ready... this will save our species."

Are these claims authentic?

Even though the claims made by this self-styled time traveler have gone viral on the internet, skeptics argue that these videos are all made for garnering more followers.

Earlier in January, another time traveler also made a claim which did not turn true. The time traveler who goes by the name radianttimetraveler claimed that aliens will abduct more than 8,000 people in March 2023.

"The world will soon end. A very hostile alien species is coming to take back the Earth, and we will not win. Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us. On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet," said the time traveler.