There have been several reports which have pointed out that the Indian team management and the selectors have not been on the same page for quite some time now, owing to which there have been discrepancies in selections impeding the progress of the team.

Even in the just-concluded series in England, there were several selection calls made which were heavily criticised and this has had an effect on the team.

The CoA will now convene a review meet ahead of the second Test against West Indies and it will be attended by Indian captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Ravi Shastri and chief selector MSK Prasad.

Karun Nair's issue to be taken up

This meeting takes place even as Karun Nair and Murali Vijay spoke about the lack of communication from the selectors when they were dropped from the side. Reports also indicate the coach and captain were not entirely happy with the squad that they were provided. The continued absence of Karun Nair from the playing XI in the 5-match Test series and then his subsequent axe from the Test squad picked to face West Indies.

"The captain says he has nothing to do with Karun Nair's dropping and it's a decision made by selectors. Wasn't he part of the selection meet when the squad for England tour and for the West Indies series chosen?" a top BCCI source questioned captain Kohli while speaking to India Today.

Kohli had also clarified that he is not aware of any selection procedures when asked about the absence of Karun Nair.

"Selectors have already spoken about it and it is not my place to say. There are selectors doing their job. You can conveniently merge everything and make it a circle where everyone is doing their job and not focusing on what people are saying on the outside," Kohli said on the pre-match press conference before the first Test match.

The BCCI, on the other hand, have pulled up Karun Nair and Murali Vijay for voicing their dissent in public and have cited it as a breach of contract.

The other talking points during the meeting would be about the upcoming tour of Australia and how to manage the workload of players. India play a 3-match T20I series, followed a 4-match Test series and then 3-ODIs to round off the tour.