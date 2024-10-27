Seema Sajdeh's personal life has taken the forefront in the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. While she hinted at her 'unconventional marriage' in the first season, this season she has also hinted at the 'new love' in her life. Not just this, Sohail Khan's ex wife has spoken about how the couple's divorce affected their kids.

When Yohan googled divorce

Seema's son Nirvaan said that his mother's divorce was out there publicly and his younger brother, Yohan, tried figuring out what the word meant. "Your divorce was out publicly, and it happened at a time when he (Yohan) probably didn't even know the term 'divorce'. I have seen him, he used to search up the definition of divorce and what it is. It hit him; it's all very new to him," he said on the show.

Nirvaan also added how the move from their home in Bandra to Worli after Seema and Sohail's divorce affected their lives. From the old house, the memories to friends and family being there; he also urged Seema to consider moving back to Bandra.

Divorce took a toll

"All his (Yohan's) friends are in Bandra. His life has been in Bandra. He was born in that house. We grew up in that house. Ultimately, you want your friends around, your family around. Now that you have moved to Worli, it becomes tough for us to migrate here to there. You have probably seen we don't see you as often. I think you should move back to Bandra. You were more accessible to us then," he told Seema.

Not just Seema, even Neelam opened up about how her daughter found out about her divorce on the internet. Neelam said that it was one day when she came back from work that her daughter and her friends were sitting quietly after finding out about Kothari's first marriage and divorce.