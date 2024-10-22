Bhavana Panday and the glamorous celebrities of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The ladies shared funny anecdotes about real life and also stories from their shoot. Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Panday also shared a hilarious incident from one Karwa Chauth several years back.

Bhavana revealed how the Bollywood wives visit Anil Kapoor's home to celebrate the festival with Sunita Kapoor. The who's who of Bollywood reaches there to celebrate the festival of marital bond and Bhavana also went there all decked up. When the moment came for everyone to look at the moon through their channi (Sieve) she put a candle there and was ready to begin the puja.

The hilarious incident

However, the moment she turned, it wasn't Chunky Panday standing behind her but Boney Kapoor. Bhavana recalled how her channi landed on Boney Kapoor and she immediately took it down. Bhavana then shouted at Chunky for running out at such a crucial moment but revealed how they all laugh over it now.

"Chunky has this old habit...I prepared everything and the moment I turned around, he was gone. I don't know whether he got a call or something else happened, and the channi landed straight on the face of Boney Kapoor! I instantly turned around and yelled, 'Chunky, where are you?' He came back and took his position. Then I did the ritual properly!" Bhavana said.

Bhavana on keeping fast

Bhavana has been celebrating the festival religiously since last several decades except for the time when she was pregnant with Ananya and Rysa. "I follow all the traditions as much as I can. I have my sargi early in the morning before I go to sleep, that is before sunrise. I have some almonds, seviyan, and aloo paratha with dahi, and drink lots and lots of water," Panday had once said in an interview with Mid-Day.