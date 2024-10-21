Netflix has gone a step ahead and introduced the most glamorous and popular ladies of Delhi in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Returning with the third season, the OGs of the show have now met the three big names of the Delhi celebrity circuit. Neelam Kothari Soni, Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh found their Delhi counterparts in Riddhima Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla.

From rivalry and competition to a strong bond of friendship; the ladies have shown all possible emotions on the show. Here's what social media has to say about the popular Netflix show.

"Who else watched #FabulousLivesofbollywoodwives? Maheep has softened this season Bhavna is boring as usual. Neelum was fun. Why is Seema still in the show? Passi seemed like the most likeable rich woman. Riddhima was annoying. Who agrees?" wrote a user.

"The new additions aren't working for me. The original cast already has so much established chemistry... why are we trying to change what's working?" another user commented.

"Its my guilty pleasure. This season was all about the introduction of the 3 delhiites to the social circle of the wives. Overall a great series but expected more in the season finale," a social media user commented.

"Fabulous lives of Bollywood Wifes is the kind of brainrot I absolutely love," another social media user wrote.

"Riddhima Kapoor calling Bollywood Wives Aunties, but she's the same age as Seema and is older than Maheep by 2 years," read a comment.

"Want to feel happy? Take a break from those dark, grungy, edgy noire thrillers? Bingewatch on #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives. Mumbai Vs Delhi. It's Glamourous, Glittery & Glitzy. Loved it," another comment read.

"Finished the first episode of #FabulousLivesVsBollywoodWives Season 3! My Mind is exploding! Nothing. I mean NOTHING could have prepared me for the Passi that is Shalini! Also, can someone please invite me to a bash in #Delhi?" one more person commented.