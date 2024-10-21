Karwa Chauth is mainly celebrated in the northern part of India; on this day married women pray for their husband's longevity and good health. Women fast through the day and break their fast after seeing the moon and the faces of their husbands. These days, a lot of men also fast for their wives. Many unmarried girls fast for their boyfriends or in the hope of finding a suitable husband.

This year Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 20, 2024.

And keeping up with the traditions, it's always been Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor who hosts Bollywood wives and keeps Karwa Chauth puja at her residence.

Celebrities dressed in beautiful red outfits have flocked to Sunita's house for Karwa Chauth celebrations.

Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, Laali Dhawan with her elder daughter-in-law, Reema Jain and Anisa Malhotra too were papped as they looked ethereal in traditional wear.

Neelam Soni, Maheep Kapoor, and Bhavna Pandey who are basking in the success of their recently released show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives arrived at Sunita Kapoor's house with their special sargi thali. The trio posed for shutterbugs.

Rani Mukerji arrived late for Karwa Chauth.

Shilpa Shetty flaunted her mehendi and also posed for the paps.

Anil Kapoor was also papped arriving at his residence on Sunday. He looked dapper in an all-black outfit as he waved at paps.

All the Bollywood wives who were papped outside Anil Kapoor's house looked breathtakingly beautiful in traditional outfits, they rounded of their karwa chauth look with mangalsutra and sindoor.

Earlier in the day, celebrities who are fasting today shared a glimpse of their mehendi and sargi on social media handles. Sonam Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, and Mira Rajput among others shared a sneak peek of their mehendi design which also has the initials of their husband.