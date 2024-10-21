Maheep Kapoor has revealed how the death of Boney Kapoor's two wives – Mona and Sridevi, affected Shanaya Kapoor. Maheep, who is making waves with the latest season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, revealed in one of the episodes how she narrowly survived going into multiple organ failure. Sanjay Kapoor's wife added that Shanaya was scared that she would lose her mother like Mona and Sridevi.

How Shanaya grew up

Maheep revealed that due to covid she later got diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes and at one time her sugar level shot upto 700. While Sanjay was in LA then, Maheep was saved by their nephew Mohit Marwah. "You were lucky you were immediately hospitalised. I remember Shanaya was at Mannat (Shah Rukh Khan's home). I said, you immediately leave. I was in touch with Kannu (nephew, Mohit Marwah) constantly," he said in one of the episodes.

Sanjay Kapoor revealed how Mohit dragged her and put her into the car. He also mentioned how timely intervention by Mohit saved Maheep from going into coma or losing vital organs to failure. To this, Maheep revealed that Shanaya grew up within the three days she was in the ICU.

Deeply affected by Sridevi's death

"I've not ever told you about the children (Shanaya, Jahaan). And how they dealt with the whole situation," she told Sanjay, adding, "I could see it on their faces when I woke up in the ICU, they were scared. You know, somewhere, with that happened with Sri (Sridevi) and Mona, it's affected the kids so deeply, they were in shock," she added.

Sanjay Kapoor further mentioned how between taking calls, speaking to the doctors and managing everything; Shanaya grew up. Shanaya Kapoor is all set to enter the film industry and is one of the most talked about star kids out there.