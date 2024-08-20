Boney Kapoor's physical transformation in the last few years has surprised one and all. Ever since Sridevi's death, the producer has been looking at leading a healthier lifestyle. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor's father recently took to social media to share an update on his physical transformation. Boney revealed having lost 14 kgs and willing to lose 8 kgs more.

Boney's transformation

Janhvi Kapoor's father also revealed that the weight loss has resulted in him looking better and the hair getting thicker. "Hair is getting thicker, I am looking better, lost 14 kgs, 8 more to go... my inspiration is my Jaan (Sridevi), her art is behind me, her thoughts are always with me, she remains with me all the time." In the post, Boney is seen standing next to a painting at home.

Boney has often spoken about how Sridevi followed a strict regime and exercised to stay fit. He had also revealed in an interview that despite having low BP, the Chalbaaz actress used to starve herself on days to look good. The Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja producer had revealed that even Nagarjuna told him about Sri facing blackouts during shoot.

Sridevi's blackouts

"From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue, don't get into this severe diet where you avoid salt. It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that's how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth," Boney had told The New Indian Express in an interview.

Not just Boney Kapoor, even Anshula Kapoor has lost a lot of weight and undergone massive physical transformation.