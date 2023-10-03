Boney Kapoor has broken his silence on Sridevi's accidental death after almost five years of the tragic incident. Boney has revealed that he had to undergo lie detector tests and intense interrogation for over 36 hours after Sridevi passed away due to drowning in their suite's bathtub. Boney also spoke about the other unknown side of the late actress' life where she used to starve herself and had blackouts.

Sridevi used to starve herself

Boney Kapoor revealed that Sridevi used to follow a strict diet and regime to stay in shape and look good. He added that she often used to starve herself and go without salt diets despite suffering from the problem of low BP.

"She often used to starve; she wanted to look good," Boney told The New Indian. He went on to add, "She would make sure that she is chiselled and in good shape, so that on-screen, she looks good."

Even had blackouts

Boney Kapoor revealed that even Nagarjuna told him about Sridevi's blackouts during one of their shoots and revealed how she broke her teeth after fainting. "From the time she was married to me, she had blackouts on a couple of occasions, and the doctor kept on saying she had a low BP issue, don't get into this severe diet where you avoid salt. It was unfortunate. Later when she passed away. Nagarjuna had come home to offer his condolences, and he told me that during one of her movies, she was again on a crash diet, and that's how she fell in the bathroom and broke her teeth."

Talking about his own experience in the Dubai hotel after Sridevi's death, Boney revealed that he was interrogated for almost two days. He revealed even undergoing lie detector test.

Boney Kapoor underwent lie detector tests

"That is how I got a clean chit from the Dubai police. In fact, the officers said we had to go through this because there was a lot of pressure from Indian media. Well, I said I have nothing more to say than what I have been saying. And they discovered there was no foul play. I went through all the tests, including lie detector tests and all those things. And then, of course, the report which came clearly stated it was accidental death by drowning," he concluded.