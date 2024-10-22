Neelam Kothari has spilled the beans on her first marriage and what went wrong in it on The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. With the current season streaming on Netflix, the show has reached a great audience base by introducing new Delhi socialites into the mix. The third season has also touched chord with celebs revealing intimate details and letting out family secrets.

Losing her identity

Neelam Kothari, who is now married to Sameer Soni, spilled the tea on why she got divorced from Rishi Sethia. She revealed how she was told to wear only Indian clothes, not to have any non veg, give up alcohol and lose her identity. She revealed that even when someone would spot her in the supermarket, while she was in LA, she would have to deny being 'Neelam Kothari'.

Neelam revealed that at one point she decided that because of her love for him, she shouldn't have to lose her identity. And that is when she decided to part ways. Sameer and Neelam have a daughter – Ahana. The former Bollywood actress also revealed that she had not shared the news of her first marriage and divorce with her daughter when she found out about it from the internet.

Daughter finding out about divorce

Neelam revealed that she and friends found out about it from the internet. "I came home from work, and Ahana was with her friends. Normally, they're jumping around, screaming and shouting. But this time, there was pin-drop silence. Ahana came to me and asked, 'Mama, you never told me you were divorced," she told Ekta Kapoor.

"I just died. I was stumped; I had no words," Neelam shared. "Ahana said, 'No, you're a celebrity, and my friends and I were Googling you. The first thing that came up was that you were divorced. You were married.' The first thing that came to my mind was that this was not how I wanted my daughter to find out," she further added.