Seema Sajdeh has opened up about her relationship with partner Vikram Ahuja. Seema was married to Sohail Khan for over 24 years before the two parted ways. The couple has two children – Yohaan and it was in one of the episodes of 'Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives' where Seema spoke about having moved on.

Vikram was the same person she got engaged to before she eloped with Sohail Khan. The two had known each other since they were 13 and recently met. Sparks flew, and the two are now inseparable. Seema and Vikram's relationship is as solid as it gets, but there's no marriage on the cards for the two. The diva revealed that a piece of paper won't change what they have for each other.

Solid companionship

"Today, it's more of a solid friendship, a companionship that we enjoy. At this age, it's not the butterflies in your stomach feeling. Rather it's a sense of stability that I look for, something that will stay for the long run," she said in an interview.

Seema revealed that just like she has two children, Vikram also has two children. She added that they both have their families and individual life too. She mentioned how they are not seeking anything from one another and are not dependent on each other for anything either. Seema added that they don't feel the pressure to get married.

No marriage plans

"I am going to be 49 soon. I have two children. My partner has two children. He's got a life. I have a life. And we both have a life together. When you are together without expecting anything, it's beautiful. I am not dependent on Vikram for anything. He's not dependent on me either. So being together is a conscious choice we have made without the pressure of getting married. We are comfortable and secure with each other. A piece of paper is not going to change that," she told Filmfare.