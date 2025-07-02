Is it a season of rekindling romance? Or is it a season of patch ups? We don't know for sure. But, what we do know, is that millions of fans are hoping for a "reunion" of these popular celebs who once parted ways. Courtesy – their recent social media and reel life exchange.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways right when everyone was expecting a wedding announcement from them. The reason behind their split remained unknown, but the two never badmouthed one another. The duo avoided each other at events and had turned a blind eye towards one another.

Malaika - Arjun ready to give it another shot?

Up until now. It was Malaika Arora's hot avatar at a recent event that got a major thumbs up from Arjun. Not just that, even the Kapoor boy got an adorable wish from Malla on his birthday. And it wasn't a private one. Arora took to social media to share a boomerang video of the 'Singham Again' actor and wished him a cute happy birthday.

Will this social media exchange amount to something more or was it just a simple social media exchange remains unknown, but it has given their fans a reason to rejoice. Another couple that has dominated our social media feeds with their "holiday" together is Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan. The separated couple are enjoying a luxurious vacation with their kids – Nirvaan and Yohan, in London.

Now, all eyes are on Seema and Sohail, with many wondering if a patch-up is on the cards. Another divorced couple that was spotted together recently was – Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani. The two were spotted together at the airport, probably heading to the same destination, and fans couldn't stop hoping and praying that they get back together.