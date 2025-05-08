Esha Deol shocked the world by announcing divorce from her husband, Bharat Takhtani, after being in a marriage for over a decade. The two called it quits after 11 years of being married and welcoming two adorable daughters. However, unlike many other celebrity couples who don't see eye-to-eye after divorce, Esha and Bharat have remained amicable.

The 'Dhoom' actress recently revealed that she and Bharat remain as a unit for the sake of their children. She added that their prior relationship dynamic didn't work out, but they, being mature, decided to make it work this way for their children. Hema Malini's daughter added that she doesn't act like a single mother and doesn't let the other parent behave like one either.

"I don't like to think of myself as a single mother because I don't behave like one nor do I let the other person behave that way with me. It's just that in life, sometimes, due to certain things, roles change," she said in an interview.

Being a unit

"And if it doesn't work out in a certain equation of what two people were at one point, you must take it upon you, especially when you have children, the two mature individuals must take it upon them to work out in another dynamic but keep the unit together for the sake of the children. And that's exactly what Bharat and I do," she told YouTube channel Mamaraazzi.

Esha also said that on the days she has shoots, she makes sure to spend quality time with her daughters before that. She also added that she has stopped going out with friends that much and meeting them as much as she used to earlier to make sure she spends time with her kids.

Esha on quality time with kids

"For instance, if one day, I have to shoot for 10 or 12 hours, I try and spend at least 4 hours with my daughters with complete dedication. On an off day, I spend the entire day with my kids. I do things that they enjoy so they feel satisfied and fulfilled that I am giving them 100 percent attention. I meet my friends less, I go out less because that the only way to balance it," she concluded.