Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani shocked everyone with their separation in 2024. The two had been married for 11 years before walking their own paths. While Esha might have been divorced, her mother Hema Malini has advised her never to give up on romance. In a recent interview, Esha said that Hema Malini wants her to never be without love but that is something she hasn't acted upon.

Esha also spoke about how Hema Malini always advises her to be financially independent, even when she was married. "And she always told me you have worked hard and made a name and you have a profession. Even if you have not made a name, you have a profession, that's your thing. Never stop that. Try and continue working," the Dhoom actress told The Quint.

Romance should never die

Esha further spoke about Malini's advice on never letting romance die. "One more very sweet thing she has told me is we do so many things in life – working, self-care, everything. She said one thing which is very important in life and should never die out is, romance," Esha revealed.

"She said that is something that just gives you those butterflies in your stomach, it's that feeling, we all want it. I have that advice in my head but I have not acted upon it yet," she further added.

Taking a break

Talking about taking a break from acting, Esha said that she wanted to embrace motherhood and since she became a mother twice; she wanted to focus on parenting at that time. She added that she wanted to give her children her time and still enjoys being around her daughters. Esha also quipped that even her daughters love the fact that their mom is an actress.