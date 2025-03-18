Hema Malini was one the guest at one of the recent episodes of singing reality show – Indian Idol. The 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood had joined the show for its special Holi episode. While the episode doled out a major dose of entertainment with the veteran actress sharing anecdotes, the authenticity of the show is now under radar.

What the script had

Eagle eyed redditors spotted Hema holding what appears to be a 'script' of what she has to say in the show. The screenshots show the Baghban actress looking breathtaking in a white saree as she smiles. But, what caught everyone's eyes was the paper she seemed to be reading from which had a detailed summary of what the actress had to say to the contestants.

"Hema Ji to describe Mathura style Holi: Priyaganshu ise lath maar Holi kehte hain..." read one of the lines. The script clearly seemed to be directing the actress what to say. "At this point I'm just amazed that devnagiri is still used," wrote a user.

Reddit exposes shows

"I'd once got to work at the backstage of a dance reality show, and everything even Bharti Singh's comic timing & punchlines and (at the time Govinda had come to the show as a judge) so even him speaking of how he liked the song a lot and the contestant wanting Govinda to dance on it, everything was scripted," another user commented.

"It has been scripted since forever!!! Most of the reality shows...even big boss to an extent," wrote a reddit user. "So do u think how r reality shows made. Nothing new in it. They need to plan everything. Those extra elements is how they make an hour episode," another reddit user opined.

"Same scripts in Bigg Boss, Indian Idol, Jhalak. Nothing is real and raw," read a comment. "Also, you didn't see abhishek ka laughter chef bts wala story which he deleted? Everyone was sitting in a circle, they had scripts and were practicing their lines! So its all fake!" read another comment.