Hema Malini celebrated her 76th birthday in Mumbai recently. The diva was joined by her two daughters - Esha Deol and Ahana Deol as she rang in the celebrations. The actor-turned-MP looked like a vision in a beautiful white, heavily embroidered saree. Many pictures and videos of the dream girl have surfaced on social media now.

What went down

In a video doing the rounds, Hema Malini can be seen cutting a cake brought by a fan. As a fan begins to sing 'Happy Birthday' for the diva, Hema gets scared and raises her eyebrows. Social media has not taken kindly to the video with many accusing her of throwing attitude. "This woman is too full of herself," wrote a user.

Social media reactions

"Why even bother, it looks like she doesn't even appreciate the gesture," another user wrote. "She always acts weird and scared," read a comment. "She is visibly uncomfortable with her fan. This is why we say Bollywood is full of piece of sh*t," read another comment. "Not at all worth it. What do these bollywood people think of themselves," one more social media user commented.

"Another Jaya Bachchan how far away from empathy and reality they are", "Boycott these kind of people", "Not dream girl but attitude girl", "Why such poor reaction" were some more of the comments on the video.