Esha Deol is a proud mother. The elder daughter of Dharmendra and Hema, Esha has two lovely daughters – Radhya and Miraya. Esha and husband, Bharat Takhtani make sure to celebrate each and every day and festivals with their daughters in the most memorable way. Esha recently turned author where she has put together baby food transition process, advices, suggestions and recipes.

No idea about second pregnancy

Talking about her second child, Miraya, Esha revealed that she had no idea she was pregnant and was totally shocked when she found out. "Second time when I was pregnant, I didn't know. I was shocked, you know I didn't know. I definitely wanted a second baby and I was in Goa celebrating Radhya's birthday around that time. And I was sitting over there, crying. I am wondering what's going on and then I came back to Bombay and I got to know I am preggo," TOI quoted Esha saying.

Postpartum depression

Talking about how she went into postpartum depression after delivering the second time, Esha said, "When I had Radhya, there was no postpartum depression, nothing. People used to look at me and ask 'Tu theek hai na?' And I used to wonder why are they asking like this, I mean yeah main theek hoon. But after my second delivery, I didn't know what it was. I didn't experience so I didn't know. And right after delivery, I didn't know what was going on as I was in a room filled with people and suddenly, I felt like crying. I sat quietly and very dull, low. And I have given birth to a beautiful baby girl again and it's a very happy moment in my life and I didn't know what's going on," TOI added.

Esha also revealed that it was her mother, Hema Malini, who realised something was wrong and asked her to get her blood tests done. And once she figured out her hormones were all over the place, she started medication and soon got better.

Turning author

Talking about how she decided to write the book, Esha told HT, "When Radhya was transitioning from milk to liquid and slowly solid food, there were a lot of recipes that we put together. I thought, since I am putting in so much effort, I want to give it to other mothers so they have it ready for their kids. It was never about a book, initially. I was talking to a friend of mine and we thought the best way to share it would be a book."