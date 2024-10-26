Netflix is back with another season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. The show is back for its third season has the OG Mumbai ladies with the Delhi socialites. From friendship to bickering, fights to entertainment; FLOBW has it all. In one of the episodes, Seema Sajdeh confuses Arun Jaitley for a college principal and it has got everyone on social media laughing.

The hilarious banter

Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari and Seema Sajdeh are seen inside a car. At one point Bhavana mentions Arjun Jaitley and Sohail Khan's ex-wife ends up asking, "He was your principal?" Neelam and Maheep burst out laughing at this. "Seema thinks Arun Jaitley is your principal," Maheep laughed and spoke.

"He was a member of BJP and the served as the minister of finance and corporate affairs," Bhavana then reads out from her phone. An embarassed Seema then goes on to clarify, "He went to SRCC, he better know finance. I can't be expected to keep up with every single person that's in politics, na. I am not some bimbo sitting here. I am also an achiever in my own way."

IQ of always politically active Bandra Bollywood Brigade. #BollywoodWives pic.twitter.com/oblZesAqxC — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) October 21, 2024

The video has garnered hilarious reactions on social media. "That achiever in my own way really cracked me up! Like seriously, you were married to a super failed actor and lived off his brother's money. Get a reality check, will ya!" wrote a user. "Who are these mistakenly privileged aunties?" asked another user. "Keeping up with kardashians desi version," a social media user opined.