A civilian was killed by terrorists on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Police identified the civilian as Sanjay Pandith, son of Kashi Nath Pandith of Achan village. He was shot and critically injured by terrorists in his village.

"He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries. He was working as a bank security guard. The area has been surrounded for searches,", police said.

Further details were awaited.